Olshan Properties Receives $40M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — An affiliate of Olshan Properties has received a $40 million loan for the refinancing of 99 Hudson Street, a 183,958-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. Completed in 1930, the 17-story building was 97 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Tenants include Chobani, plant-based meal delivery service Daily Harvest, consulting firm HR&A Advisors and ODA Architecture. Steven Klein led the JLL team that arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of ownership.