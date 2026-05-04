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99-Hudson-St.-Manhattan
Olshan Properties first acquired the office building at 99 Hudson St. in Manhattan in 1983.
LoansNew YorkNortheastOffice

Olshan Properties Receives $40M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — An affiliate of Olshan Properties has received a $40 million loan for the refinancing of 99 Hudson Street, a 183,958-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. Completed in 1930, the 17-story building was 97 percent leased at the time of the loan closing. Tenants include Chobani, plant-based meal delivery service Daily Harvest, consulting firm HR&A Advisors and ODA Architecture. Steven Klein led the JLL team that arranged the loan through an undisclosed life insurance company on behalf of ownership.

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