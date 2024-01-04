Thursday, January 4, 2024
Olshan Properties Secures Two New Office Leases at 99 Hudson Street in Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based landlord Olshan Properties has secured two new leases at 99 Hudson Street, a 17-story, 175,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Tribeca area. Community College Campus Inc. will relocate to a 9,300-square-foot space on the 12th floor in November, and HR&A Advisors renewed its lease for 12,111 square feet on the third floor. Eric Cagner, Jon Franzel, Claire Koeppel and David Falk of Newmark represented Olshan Properties in the lease negotiations. Darell Handler and Kyle Galin of Handler Real Estate represented College Campus Inc., and Michal Mathias of Cushman & Wakefield represented HR&A Advisors.

