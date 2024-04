COLONIE, N.Y. — New York City-based Olshan Properties has welcomed three new tenants to Northway Mall, a 480,000-square-foot shopping and dining destination located just outside of Albany in Colonie. The new tenants are Mattress Firm (4,745 square feet), Mission BBQ (4,329 square feet) and Club Pilates (1,846 square feet). Each company’s space is located within a standalone building that previously housed a Petco and which Olshan repositioned to support multiple tenants.