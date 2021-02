Olympia Hotel, Mountain Shore Open 120-Room Hyatt House Hotel in Tallahassee

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

The 120-room Hyatt House Tallahassee Capitol - University is located at 1100 Railroad Ave. in Tallahassee’s Railroad Square Art District. (photo courtesy of Caroll X Photography)

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — Olympia Hotel Management and Charleston-based developer Mountain Shore Properties have opened Hyatt House Tallahassee Capitol – University in Tallahassee. The 120-room hotel is located at 1100 Railroad Ave. in the city’s Railroad Square Art District.

The five-story, 80,000-square-foot property features a large patio with outdoor bar service, an outdoor pool, fitness room, and an 846-square-foot meeting space. Additionally, 6,000 square feet of retail space is situated adjacent to the extended-stay hotel.

Olympia Hotel Management is a Portland, Maine-based real estate firm focused on independent hotel management.