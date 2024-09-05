Thursday, September 5, 2024
Industrial

Olympia Tools International Signs 95,288 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Olympia Tools International has signed a 95,288-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The California-based hardware manufacturer is taking space at the building at 11330 Tanyard Creek Drive, which was developed as part of Phase I of Pinnacle Logistics Park. Tyler Maner, Wes Hunnicutt, Matt Moore and Will Mason of Stream Realty Partners represented Olympia Tools in the lease negotiations. Jeremy Lumbreras and Heath Donica, also with Stream, represented the landlord, Hillwood. The deal brings Phase I of Pinnacle Logistics Park to full occupancy.

