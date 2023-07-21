Friday, July 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Presidium Town Center, now known as Olympus Preserve at Town Center, is located in the Deerwood Park neighborhood of Jacksonville.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Olympus Acquires 370-Unit Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Olympus Property has acquired Presidium Town Center, a 370-unit multifamily community located in the Deerwood Park neighborhood of Jacksonville. The property was developed in 2021 by Texas-based multifamily developer Presidium. The buyer has rebranded the community as Olympus Preserve at Town Center. The property offers apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and amenities including a swimming pool, rooftop lounging deck, fitness center and indoor and outdoor fireplaces. Rents start at $1,611, according to the community website. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

Dermody Properties Acquires 312,000 SF Logistics Facility in...

Switchyards to Open 8,000 SF Coworking Space in...

The Community Builders Breaks Ground on 63-Unit Affordable...

JLL Provides $7M Loan for Refinancing of Affordable...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Retail...

Presidium Completes Phase I of Multifamily Development in...

Paceline Equity, ESR Group Acquire 304-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 28,000 SF Retail Strip...

Matthews Arranges Sale of 19,204 SF Retail Strip...