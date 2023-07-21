Olympus Acquires 370-Unit Multifamily Community in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Olympus Property has acquired Presidium Town Center, a 370-unit multifamily community located in the Deerwood Park neighborhood of Jacksonville. The property was developed in 2021 by Texas-based multifamily developer Presidium. The buyer has rebranded the community as Olympus Preserve at Town Center. The property offers apartments in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and amenities including a swimming pool, rooftop lounging deck, fitness center and indoor and outdoor fireplaces. Rents start at $1,611, according to the community website. The sales price was not disclosed.