Olympus Controls Corp. Signs 10,747 SF Industrial Lease in Irving

by Taylor Williams

IRVING, TEXAS — Olympus Controls Corp. has signed a 10,747-square-foot industrial lease at Gateway South, a two-building, 80,176-square-foot industrial flex development in Irving. The provider of engineering and robotics services is expanding and relocating from its flagship location in the metroplex. Brian Mulvaney of Voit Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Erik Blais and Jared Laake of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord, Dallas-based International Capital.

