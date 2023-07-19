Olympus Design and Development Breaks Ground on $65M Logistics Campus in Suburban Chicago

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Olympus Design and Development has broken ground on a $65 million logistics campus in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The four-building development will house headquarters office, warehouse and distribution space for Experior Global & Transport as well as one speculative office and industrial building for other users. David Haigh of NAI Hiffman represented Experior in the acquisition of the property. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of 2024. The campus will feature a 24-hour surveillance system, parking for 800 trucks and trailers, a fully equipped gas station and convenience store, and a truck sales and repair shop to be operated by Experior.