Olympus Property Acquires 111-Unit Trailside Apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Olympus Property has purchased Trailside Apartments, a multifamily community in Flagstaff. Terms of the transaction were not released.

This acquisition expands Olympus’ presence in Flagstaff, where the company also owns Mountain Trail Apartments.

Built in 2020, Trailside Apartments features 111 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 463 square feet to 951 square feet. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and patios, in-unit washers/dryers and detached garages in select units.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness center, steam room and outdoor fireplace.