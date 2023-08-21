Monday, August 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

Olympus Property Acquires 111-Unit Trailside Apartments in Flagstaff, Arizona

by Amy Works

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Olympus Property has purchased Trailside Apartments, a multifamily community in Flagstaff. Terms of the transaction were not released.

This acquisition expands Olympus’ presence in Flagstaff, where the company also owns Mountain Trail Apartments.

Built in 2020, Trailside Apartments features 111 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, ranging from 463 square feet to 951 square feet. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, private balconies and patios, in-unit washers/dryers and detached garages in select units.

Community amenities include a clubhouse, business center, fitness center, steam room and outdoor fireplace.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 237,498 SF...

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. Completes $13.3M Land Purchase Along...

CityStreet Residential Partners Buys 224-Site RV Resort in...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 93,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates Sale of 8,000 SF...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 7,391 SF Retail Strip...

URW Receives $925M in Financing for Westfield Century...

Staley Point Capital, Bain Capital Sell Two Southern...

Propeller Properties Buys Halmark Apartments in Tucson, Arizona...