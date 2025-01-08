Olympus Property Acquires 255-Unit Griff Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Olympus Property has acquired The Griff, a 255-unit apartment community in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2019, The Griff offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 589 to 1,251 square feet. Amenities include a sky lounge with panoramic views, fitness center, private recording studio, riverfront courtyard, pet park and multiple levels of structured parking.

The acquisition brings Olympus Property’s Tennessee portfolio to more than 1,200 units owned and managed.