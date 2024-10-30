Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Developed in 2019, 930 Central Flats marks Olympus Property’s second acquisition in the Tampa Bay area.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Olympus Property Acquires Apartment Community in Downtown St. Petersburg for $81M

by John Nelson

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Olympus Property has acquired 930 Central Flats, a 218-unit apartment community located in downtown St. Petersburg. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Tampa Bay Business Journal reports the property traded for $81 million.

Developed in 2019, the six-story property is situated within the Central Avenue entertainment corridor and adjacent to the $6.5 billion Gas Plant District redevelopment. This transaction marks Olympus Property’s second acquisition in the Tampa Bay area, bringing the owner-operator’s Florida portfolio to 5,500 units.

“The property’s unmatched location and upscale amenities align seamlessly with our long-term investment approach,” says Chase Bennett, chief acquisitions officer at Olympus Property.

