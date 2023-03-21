Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Angelene Apartments features 179 units in West Hollywood.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Olympus Property Buys 179-Unit Angelene Apartments in West Hollywood 

by Jeff Shaw

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. – Olympus Property has purchased the 179-unit Angelene Apartments in West Hollywood for an undisclosed sum. 

The mixed-use luxury community is located at 915 N. La Brea Ave. It features hotel-style amenities, including a pool deck and clubhouse overlooking West Hollywood, an abundance of outdoor common areas and a fully equipped fitness center. Apartments feature open living spaces and large windows in a mix of studio to three-bedroom configurations. 

Derrek Ostrzyzek, Tom Moran, Rachel Parsons and Mike Murphy of Berkadia Institutional Solutions completed the sale on behalf of the institutional seller. Tucker Knight of Berkadia’s Houston office arranged acquisition financing through Freddie Mac on behalf of Olympus Property.

You may also like

Pennrose Breaks Ground on 56-Unit Center for Unhoused...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 268-Unit Self-Storage...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 34,919 SF Shopping Center...

Supply Chain Simplification: More Accessible Collaborations, Quality Control...

Rosewood Realty Arranges Sale of 492-Unit Multifamily Portfolio...

Jefferson Apartment Group, Fortis Top Out 12-Story Multifamily...

EverWest Sells Retail Center in Charlotte’s SouthPark District...

EDEN Living Receives $22M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of Apartments at Park in...