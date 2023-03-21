Olympus Property Buys 179-Unit Angelene Apartments in West Hollywood 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. – Olympus Property has purchased the 179-unit Angelene Apartments in West Hollywood for an undisclosed sum.

The mixed-use luxury community is located at 915 N. La Brea Ave. It features hotel-style amenities, including a pool deck and clubhouse overlooking West Hollywood, an abundance of outdoor common areas and a fully equipped fitness center. Apartments feature open living spaces and large windows in a mix of studio to three-bedroom configurations.

Derrek Ostrzyzek, Tom Moran, Rachel Parsons and Mike Murphy of Berkadia Institutional Solutions completed the sale on behalf of the institutional seller. Tucker Knight of Berkadia’s Houston office arranged acquisition financing through Freddie Mac on behalf of Olympus Property.