Olympus Property Purchases 203-Unit Apartment Community in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Olympus Property has acquired Capital Crest at Godley Station, a 203-unit apartment community located in Savannah. Built in 2017 along Benton Boulevard, the property offers 14 floor plans in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a 2,500-square-foot sports club, saltwater swimming pool, poolside cabanas and fireplace, a theater, car care center, dog park, pet spa and attached and detached garage parking. The seller and purchase price were not disclosed.