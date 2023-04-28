Friday, April 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Capital Crest at Godley Station was built in 2017 and offers apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.
AcquisitionsGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Olympus Property Purchases 203-Unit Apartment Community in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Olympus Property has acquired Capital Crest at Godley Station, a 203-unit apartment community located in Savannah. Built in 2017 along Benton Boulevard, the property offers 14 floor plans in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a 2,500-square-foot sports club, saltwater swimming pool, poolside cabanas and fireplace, a theater, car care center, dog park, pet spa and attached and detached garage parking. The seller and purchase price were not disclosed.

You may also like

KeyBank Arranges $33M Acquisition Financing for Meadow Creek...

Forman Capital Acquires $24.1M Loan Secured by Development...

PEBB Signs Retail Leases Totaling 27,099 SF at...

WEDG to Develop Retail Strip Center in Mechanicsville,...

CBRE Brokers Sale of Two Metro Dallas Industrial...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 220-Unit Indigo Apartments in...

Faropoint Acquires Northern New Jersey Industrial Facility for...

Barcelo Homes Sells Caesars Luxury Apartments in Tacoma...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $35M Sale of Crescent...