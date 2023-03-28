Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
MultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Olympus Property Purchases 252-Unit Apartment Community in Fayetteville, North Carolina

by John Nelson

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Olympus Property has purchased King’s Quarter at Jack Britt, a 252-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Fayetteville. Built in 2014, the property features two- and three-bedroom units with upgraded interiors ranging from 1,150 square feet to 1,398 square feet. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and private balcony/patio areas with additional storage. Community amenities include a playground, pool area with cabanas, grilling stations, pet park, fitness center and garages. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

You may also like

Toll Brothers, Pondmoon Break Ground on 285-Unit Multifamily...

KeyCity Capital Acquires 142-Unit Villa Gardens Apartments in...

Benchmark to Undertake $13M Renovation at Metro Boston...

Watermark, ZOM Open 154-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...

Ariel Property Advisors Arranges $8.8M Sale of Manhattan...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $19.8M Sale of Douglasville...

AmCap, Encore Acquire Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Metro...

Blueprint Brokers Sale of 52-Bed Sunset Villa Care...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4.2M Sale of Sheridan...