Olympus Property Purchases 252-Unit Apartment Community in Fayetteville, North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Olympus Property has purchased King’s Quarter at Jack Britt, a 252-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Fayetteville. Built in 2014, the property features two- and three-bedroom units with upgraded interiors ranging from 1,150 square feet to 1,398 square feet. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and private balcony/patio areas with additional storage. Community amenities include a playground, pool area with cabanas, grilling stations, pet park, fitness center and garages. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.