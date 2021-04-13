REBusinessOnline

Omaha National Insurance Group Signs 53,274 SF Office Lease in Omaha

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Nebraska, Office

The insurance group will occupy space within Embassy Plaza at 9110 W. Dodge Road.

OMAHA, NEB. — Omaha National Insurance Group has signed a 53,274-square-foot office lease at Embassy Plaza in Omaha. The insurance group will occupy space within Suite 300 of the property, which is located at 9110 W. Dodge Road. Connor Lund and Spencer Secor of Cushman & Wakefield | Lund Co. represented the landlord, Horse CF-Embassy LLC. Marc Siemers and Eric Renner of OMNE Partners represented the tenant, which is moving from another location.

