Omaha National Opens New 52,000 SF Headquarters in Omaha

OMAHA, NEB. — Omaha National Group Inc., a provider of workers’ compensation insurance, has opened its new headquarters at 9110 W. Dodge Road in Omaha. The 52,000-square-foot building can accommodate up to 300 employees. The company currently has 200 employees. The office features private workspaces and areas for collaboration and multimedia purposes. The new office more than doubles the firm’s previous space and provides employees with a larger break room.