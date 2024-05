HOUSTON — Nonprofit organization Omar Welfare Association has signed an 4,718-square-foot office lease in West Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 3030 S. Gessner Road spans 61,599 square feet and includes medical office space. Christian Villarreal and William Alcorn of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant was also not disclosed.