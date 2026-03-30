Omega Construction Breaks Ground on 801,000 SF Distribution Center in Macon, Georgia for Bob’s Discount Furniture

MACON, GA. — Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Omega Construction has broken ground on an 801,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for in Macon for Bob’s Discount Furniture. Situated roughly 85 miles southeast of Atlanta in Central Georgia, the facility will serve as a major logistics hub to support the retail furniture chain’s growth across the Southeast. Further details of the development were not disclosed.

Needham, Mass.-based Onyx Partners is leading the development, with Omega Construction serving as the design-build general contractor, in partnership with Falcon Design Consultants, Atlas Collaborative and HGA. As of early 2026, Bob’s Discount Furniture operates more than 200 stores across the U.S.