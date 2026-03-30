Monday, March 30, 2026
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Onyx Partners is developing an 801,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility at 4521 Cavalier Drive in Macon, Ga., for Bob’s Discount Furniture.
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

Omega Construction Breaks Ground on 801,000 SF Distribution Center in Macon, Georgia for Bob’s Discount Furniture

by Abby Cox

MACON, GA. — Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Omega Construction has broken ground on an 801,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility for in Macon for Bob’s Discount Furniture. Situated roughly 85 miles southeast of Atlanta in Central Georgia, the facility will serve as a major logistics hub to support the retail furniture chain’s growth across the Southeast. Further details of the development were not disclosed.

Needham, Mass.-based Onyx Partners is leading the development, with Omega Construction serving as the design-build general contractor, in partnership with Falcon Design Consultants, Atlas Collaborative and HGA. As of early 2026, Bob’s Discount Furniture operates more than 200 stores across the U.S.

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