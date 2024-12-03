Omega Morgan Signs 250,020 SF Industrial Lease in Etna, Ohio

ETNA, OHIO — Omega Morgan has signed a full-building industrial lease totaling 250,020 square feet at The Cubes at Etna – Building D in Etna, about 20 miles east of Columbus. CRG completed development of the speculative facility in January. Located at 10300 Schuster Way, the building is part of The Cubes at Etna, a 305-acre master-planned industrial park. Building D was developed in partnership with an affiliate of LXP Industrial Trust.

Omega Morgan works in specialized transportation, heavy rigging and machinery moving services. The company plans to utilize the building for distribution services to the Ohio Valley region.

Building D features a rear-load design with a clear height of 36 feet, 32 fully equipped dock positions expandable to 50, 62 trailer stalls and a 60-foot speed bay. The building is supported by a 15-year, 100 percent tax abatement. The facility is located adjacent to the I-70 interchange at State Route 310.

Joe Kimener of CBRE represented CRG, while Nick Tomasone of JLL represented the tenant. Contegra Construction served as the general contractor, and Lamar Johnson Collaborative was the architect. The Cubes at Etna has three remaining pad-ready sites that can accommodate build-to-suit users ranging from 250,000 to 800,000 square feet.