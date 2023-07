HOUSTON — Omega Transactions Corp., a provider of electronic payment solutions, has signed a 4,055-square-foot office lease at 5858 Westheimer Road in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the eight-story building was constructed in 1981 and totals 130,104 square feet. John Zivley of Partners Real Estate represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Kevin Nolan and Kurt Kitsler of Colliers represented the landlord, TCP Spectrum Partners Ltd.