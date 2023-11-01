Omni Group Nears Completion of 643,323 SF Office Building Renovation in Chicago

CHICAGO — Omni Group is nearing completion of the renovation of 200 N LaSalle Street in Chicago. The owner expects to finish the project by the end of the year. Omni purchased the 643,323-square-foot office building in 2012. The third floor of the property is being transformed with a new tenant lounge and bar, refreshed conference center with seating for up to 150 people, private lounge for hosting events, café and bar seating, wine and whiskey lockers, an upgraded fitness center, massage and treatment room, and multiple wellness rooms. Additional features include a lobby-level lounge and game room, golf simulator, arcade games, seating areas, a catering kitchen, secure indoor bike parking and changing rooms.

Mark Gunderson and Ben Cleveland of Stream Realty Partners handle leasing for the property. Since earlier this year, the duo has leased more than 60,000 square feet of office space at the property to companies such as Wasserman, CoxReps, The Planet Group and Everest Transportation Systems.