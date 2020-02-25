Omni Logistics Signs 115,822 SF Industrial Lease in Billerica, Massachusetts

BILLERICA, MASS. — Third party logistics (3PL) company Omni Logistics has signed a 115,822-square-foot industrial lease in Billerica, located approximately 20 miles northwest of Boston. The space is situated within Billerica Commerce Center, a 612,685-square-foot facility located at 90 Salem Road. The property was built in 1982, renovated in 2007 and features 38-foot clear heights, 17 loading docks and convenient access to Interstate 495. David Corkery, Steve Clancy and Rachel Marks of CBRE represented Omni Logistics in the lease negotiations. The team also represented the landlord, New York City-based Clarion Partners.