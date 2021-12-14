Omni New York Completes 387-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Queens
NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Omni New York LLC has completed Archer Green, a 387-unit affordable housing project in the Jamaica area of Queens. The property includes 70,000 square feet of commercial space, a portion of which is preleased to German discount grocer Aldi. Amenities include a fitness room, outdoor terrace, community lounge, children’s playroom, media and coworking space, package lockers and bike storage space. Information on income restrictions was not disclosed.
