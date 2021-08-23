REBusinessOnline

Omnibuild Begins Renovation of 300,000 SF Office Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based general contractor Omnibuild has begun the gut renovation of 122 Fifth Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Union Square neighborhood. Project partners include developer/owner Bromley Cos. and STUDIOS Architecture. The project will upgrade the existing building’s MEP systems and elevators and install a rooftop pavilion with green space and seating areas. In addition, the development team will add a new 10-story structure along 17th Street.

