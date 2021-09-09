Omnibuild Reaches Construction Midpoint of 38-Story Hospitality Project in Manhattan

According to the development team, with 1,046 rooms across three brands, the new hotel at 150 W. 48th St. in Manhattan will be the ninth-largest in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based construction firm Omnibuild has reached the midpoint of construction of a 38-story hospitality project at 150 W. 48th St. in Midtown Manhattan that will house three hotels. The Hampton Inn, Home 2 Suites and Motto Hotel will offer a total of 1,046 rooms across the three brands. Additional features will include two ground-floor lobbies with entrances, retail space, a café and restaurant, rooftop bar and two gyms. Sam Chang of The McSam Hotel Group is developing the project, and Gene Kaufman Architects PC is designing it. Completion is slated for next fall.