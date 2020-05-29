Omninet Capital Acquires Two Office Campuses in Metro Los Angeles for $78M

Keenan & Associates occupies 43 percent of Park Del Amo, a three-building, 204,468-square-foot office campus in Torrance, Calif.

TORRANCE AND COMMERCE, CALIF. — Omninet Capital has purchased two office parks in the metro Los Angeles area for a combined total of $78 million in separate transactions. The buyer was self-represented in both transactions.

In the first transaction, TA Associates sold Park Del Amo, a three-building office park located at 2355 and 2377 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance, for $39 million. Built in 1985 on 12.8 acres, Park Del Amo features 204,468 square feet of office space. At the time of sale, the campus was 92 percent leased to multiple tenants, including Keenan & Associates, which occupies 43 percent of the property and recently signed a five-year lease extension. Kevin Shannon, Ken White and Michael Moore of Newmark Knight Frank’s (NKF) Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.

In the second deal, Omninet acquired Commerce Plaza, a two-building office complex located at 5601 E. Slauson Ave. and 5701 S. Eastern Ave. in Commerce. Colony Capital sold the offce campus for $39 million. At the time of sale, 13 tenants including Waste Management, County of Los Angeles and DaVita Medical Management occupied the 194,908-square-foot asset. The County of Los Angeles plans to lease an additional 51,555 square feet, which will bring the building to 100 percent occupancy. Shannon, White and Scott Schumacher of NKF’s Capital Markets team represented the seller in the deal.