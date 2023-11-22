OmniSource Acquires 55 Acres in Dayton, Texas for New Recycling Facility

DAYTON, TEXAS — OmniSource LLC, a subsidiary of Steel Dynamics, has acquired 55 acres within Gulf Inland Logistics Park, a 2,400-acre master-planned development located in the northeastern Houston suburb of Dayton, with plans to construct a new recycling facility. John Littman, Kelley Parker III and Coe Parker of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Liberty Development Partners, in the disposition of the land. Michael Keegan and Andrew Laycock of Partners Real Estate represented OmniSource. A construction timeline was not disclosed.