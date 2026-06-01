Omnissa Inks 56,202 SF Office Lease at Former IBM Campus in Sandy Springs, Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — Omnissa, a Mountain View, Calif.-based enterprise software company, has signed on as the first major tenant at The Barfield, a two-building, 236,191-square-foot office complex in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs. Beginning next summer, Omnissa will occupy the entire 56,202-square-foot third floor at the former IBM campus.

Drawbridge Realty has owned the campus since 2015. Originally a build‑to‑suit development for an IBM subsidiary, the property has never been available for lease since it was developed.

The Barfield is undergoing a $10 million repositioning program. Earlier this year, Drawbridge completed the first phase, which included Wi‑Fi‑enabled terrace lounges, outdoor basketball and pickleball courts, a bee sanctuary and a redesigned entry plaza with collaborative seating. The design team at ASD|Sky has created a second phase of interior improvements that features a grand staircase connecting the lobby to a café, social lounge, gaming area and a fitness center, as well as a yoga studio, locker rooms and showers.

Along with a connected six-story parking garage, the campus also includes a 50,400-square-foot building leased to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Aspen University.

Jeff Bellamy of JLL represented Drawbridge Realty in the lease negotiations. Nima Ghomghani and Paul Holmes of CBRE represented Omnissa.