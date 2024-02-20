Tuesday, February 20, 2024
OMRON Automation to Build Manufacturing Facility in Upstate South Carolina

by John Nelson

GREER, S.C. — OMRON Automation, a global industrial automation solutions provider, plans to expand its operations footprint to Upstate South Carolina with a new manufacturing facility in Greer. The new facility will be located at 311 Genoble Road and will support 162 new jobs. OMRON plans to invest $9.2 million into the operation, which will include the manufacturing of motion controllers and drives, machine vision, barcode readers and verification systems.

Meredith O’Connor, Sean Reynolds, Perry Major and John Cashion of JLL represented OMRON in the development and site selection process, which included the evaluation of more than 85 cities across the United States. The size and construction timeline for the Greer facility were not disclosed.

