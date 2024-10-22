O&N Breaks Ground on $550M UM Shore Regional Medical Center in Easton, Maryland

EASTON, MD. — Philadelphia-based O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N) has broken ground on UM Shore Regional Medical Center, a 408,000-square-foot hospital and outpatient facility in the coastal Maryland city of Easton. The $550 million facility is set to open in 2028 and will fully replace the Regional Medical Center’s existing facilities.

The new UM Shore Regional Medical Center will comprise a six-story, 147-bed tower (325,000 square feet), a connected two-story outpatient care facility (60,000 square feet) and a central utility plant on a 230-acre campus off Longwoods Road. The new hospital and outpatient facility will operate as part of the University of Maryland (UM) Medical System.

The design-build team includes HKS Architects Inc., general contractor The Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., MEP engineer Highland Associates and civil engineer Daft McCune Walker.