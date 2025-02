CORNELIUS, N.C. — One Alliance Cos. has fully leased Johnsbury Square, a mixed-use property located at 19901-19905 W. Catawba Ave. in Cornelius, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. RE/Max Executive leased the last remaining office suite at Johnsbury Square. Kasandra Brew Blum represented the landlord on an internal basis. Existing tenants include Fusion Bowl, FitFast20, Apotheca Canabis Dispensary and Coffee Republic & Bakery, among others.