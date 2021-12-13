REBusinessOnline

One Metropolitan Square Office Tower in St. Louis Sells for $145M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Office

ST. LOUIS — One Metropolitan Square, an office tower in downtown St. Louis, has sold in two transactions totaling $145 million. One deal was for the building and a separate one was for the land. Kawa Capital Management, an independent asset management firm, purchased the leased fee interest. The seller, 601W Cos., had owned and operated the property since 2005. The building is 92 percent leased to 35 tenants in industries such as law, government, energy and architecture. This past summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture signed a 20-year lease to occupy 163,000 square feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  