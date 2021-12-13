One Metropolitan Square Office Tower in St. Louis Sells for $145M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Office

ST. LOUIS — One Metropolitan Square, an office tower in downtown St. Louis, has sold in two transactions totaling $145 million. One deal was for the building and a separate one was for the land. Kawa Capital Management, an independent asset management firm, purchased the leased fee interest. The seller, 601W Cos., had owned and operated the property since 2005. The building is 92 percent leased to 35 tenants in industries such as law, government, energy and architecture. This past summer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture signed a 20-year lease to occupy 163,000 square feet.