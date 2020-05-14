REBusinessOnline

One Real Estate Acquires 192-Unit Element at University Park Apartments in College Station

Element at University Park in College Station totals 192 units. The property was built in 2000.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Miami-based One Real Estate Investment has acquired Element at University Park, a 192-unit apartment community located about two miles from Texas A&M University in College Station. Built in 2000, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a business center, courtyard, tennis court and picnic area. Mitch Sinberg and Brad Williamson of Berkadia originated a 10-year Freddie Mac acquisition loan for the transaction. Chinmay Bhatt, Noam Franklin and Cody Kirkpatrick of Berkadia secured Electra Capital as an equity partner.

