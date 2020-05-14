One Real Estate Acquires 192-Unit Element at University Park Apartments in College Station

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Element at University Park in College Station totals 192 units. The property was built in 2000.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Miami-based One Real Estate Investment has acquired Element at University Park, a 192-unit apartment community located about two miles from Texas A&M University in College Station. Built in 2000, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a business center, courtyard, tennis court and picnic area. Mitch Sinberg and Brad Williamson of Berkadia originated a 10-year Freddie Mac acquisition loan for the transaction. Chinmay Bhatt, Noam Franklin and Cody Kirkpatrick of Berkadia secured Electra Capital as an equity partner.