One Real Estate Acquires 222-Unit Lotus Village Apartments in North Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Lotus-Village-Austin

Lotus Village in Austin totals 222 units. The property was built in 2012.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — An affiliate of Miami-based One Real Estate Investment has acquired Lotus Village, a 222-unit apartment community in North Austin. Built in 2012, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with hardwood floors, individual washers and dryers and private balconies/patios. Communal amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, business center, picnic area and a pet play area. Brad Williamson of Berkadia arranged acquisition financing through LoanCore on behalf of the buyer. The seller was undisclosed.

