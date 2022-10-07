REBusinessOnline

ONE to Invest $1.6B in Battery Cell Manufacturing Plant in Michigan

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Michigan, Midwest

The company will upgrade and install equipment at the newly constructed property in Van Buren Township beginning next year.

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, MICH. — Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage technology company, has unveiled plans to invest $1.6 billion in a new battery cell manufacturing plant in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles southwest of Detroit. The recently constructed facility will be named ONE Circle and is expected to create 2,112 jobs when operating at full capacity by the end of 2027. The 659,589-square-foot facility will produce 200,000 electric vehicle battery packs annually. ONE will begin upgrades and equipment installation at the property in January 2023. Production at the plant is slated to begin in 2024. Ashley Capital owns the property, which is located at 42060 Ecorse Road within the Crossroads Distribution Center.

