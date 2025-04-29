One World Energy Signs 10,146 SF Lease at Industrial Flex Building in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — One World Energy LLC, a provider of renewable power solutions, has signed a 10,146-square-foot lease at Carrier Place, an industrial flex building located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was completed in 1984 and totals 84,431 square feet. Jim Ferris of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Walker Floyd and Maddy Coffman of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord.