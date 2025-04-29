Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityOfficeTexas

One World Energy Signs 10,146 SF Lease at Industrial Flex Building in Grand Prairie, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — One World Energy LLC, a provider of renewable power solutions, has signed a 10,146-square-foot lease at Carrier Place, an industrial flex building located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was completed in 1984 and totals 84,431 square feet. Jim Ferris of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Walker Floyd and Maddy Coffman of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $96.5M in Financing for Northern New...

Bailard Sells 90,191 SF Office Property in Orange,...

Bryan Construction Completes Madera Cyber Innovation Center in...

Fulton Bank Provides $14.9M Construction Loan for Self-Storage...

Lee & Associates Brokers $3M Sale of Industrial...

Transwestern Negotiates 66,100 SF Retail Lease in Burnsville,...

FedEx Renews 1,925 SF Retail Lease in Brookfield,...

Amalgamated Bank Signs 94,045 SF Office Lease at...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 12,000 SF Office Lease...