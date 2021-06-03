REBusinessOnline

OneDigital to Relocate Office to Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Kansas, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

OneDigital will occupy space within CityPlace Corporate Center I, which is owned by Block Real Estate Services.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — OneDigital, a health, retirement and human resources advisory firm, has leased 16,925 square feet at CityPlace Corporate Center I in Overland Park. The firm will relocate and expand its retirement and wealth national headquarters beginning in November. The office property is located at 11101 Switzer Road. Anné Erickson and R.J. Trowbridge of JLL represented OneDigital in the lease transaction. Hunter Johnson and Andrew Block of Block Real Estate Services represented the landlord on an internal basis. OneDigital is relocating from 4860 College Blvd. in Leawood.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews