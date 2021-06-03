OneDigital to Relocate Office to Overland Park, Kansas

OneDigital will occupy space within CityPlace Corporate Center I, which is owned by Block Real Estate Services.

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — OneDigital, a health, retirement and human resources advisory firm, has leased 16,925 square feet at CityPlace Corporate Center I in Overland Park. The firm will relocate and expand its retirement and wealth national headquarters beginning in November. The office property is located at 11101 Switzer Road. Anné Erickson and R.J. Trowbridge of JLL represented OneDigital in the lease transaction. Hunter Johnson and Andrew Block of Block Real Estate Services represented the landlord on an internal basis. OneDigital is relocating from 4860 College Blvd. in Leawood.