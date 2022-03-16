OneFive Capital Acquires Modular Housing Community in Philadelphia for $88M
PHILADELPHIA — Locally based investment firm OneFive Capital has acquired Next LVL, a 281-unit modular housing community in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood, for $88 million. The seven-story building includes 7,391 square feet of commercial space and 54 underground parking spots. Ken Wellar, Douglas Sitt, Mark Duszak and Corey Lonberger of Rittenhouse Realty Advisors represented the seller and developer, Philadelphia-based Alterra Property Group, in the transaction. The Rittenhouse team also procured OneFive Capital, which plans to rebrand the community as SOLO on Chestnut, as the buyer. ACORE Capital provided acquisition financing.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.