OneFive Capital Acquires Modular Housing Community in Philadelphia for $88M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

OneFive Capital plans to rebrand Next LVL, a 281-unit modular housing community in Philadelphia, as SOLO on Chestnut.

PHILADELPHIA — Locally based investment firm OneFive Capital has acquired Next LVL, a 281-unit modular housing community in Philadelphia’s University City neighborhood, for $88 million. The seven-story building includes 7,391 square feet of commercial space and 54 underground parking spots. Ken Wellar, Douglas Sitt, Mark Duszak and Corey Lonberger of Rittenhouse Realty Advisors represented the seller and developer, Philadelphia-based Alterra Property Group, in the transaction. The Rittenhouse team also procured OneFive Capital, which plans to rebrand the community as SOLO on Chestnut, as the buyer. ACORE Capital provided acquisition financing.