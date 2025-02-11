Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Woodlake-Senior-Living-Sacramento-CA
The Woodlake Senior Living in Sacramento, Calif., marks ONELIFE Senior Living’s fourth community in the state.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaMultifamilySeniors HousingWestern

ONELIFE Purchases 137-Unit Assisted Living, Memory Care Community in Sacramento

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Developer and operator ONELIFE Senior Living has acquired The Woodlake Senior Living, a 137-unit community located in Sacramento. Amenities at the property, which offers assisted living and memory care residences, include a movie theater, game room, fitness center, salon, library and arts and crafts room.

The acquisition marks the fourth senior living community in California for ONELIFE, which merged with Ally Senior Living earlier this year. “The Woodlake Senior Living represents a strategic expansion of our California presence,” says Dan Williams, CEO of ONELIFE. According to the company, the state’s population of individuals age 65 and older is expected to reach 9 million by 2040. Denver-based ONELIFE was founded in 2009. 

