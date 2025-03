SAN DIEGO — OneSource Funding LLC has purchased 762-764 5th Avenue, a mixed-use property in San Diego, from Gaslamp Portfolio Management 2 LLC for $4.7 million. Bradley Peteres, Ben Tashakorian and Ali Valiahdi of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and buyer in the transaction. Built in 1902, the 10,000-square-foot property features two residential floors and ground-level restaurant space. The buyer plans to redevelop the residential floors into multifamily units.