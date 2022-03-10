REBusinessOnline

OneWall Communities Sells Two Workforce Housing Buildings in Newark for $30M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — OneWall Communities, a Connecticut-based owner-operator, has sold two workforce housing buildings totaling 191 units in Newark for $30 million. The properties primarily house one- and two-bedroom units. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Rich Gatto, Fahri Ozturk, Travis Langer and Zach McHale of CBRE represented OneWall Communities in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed buyer, which plans to implement a value-add program.

