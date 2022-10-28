REBusinessOnline

OneWall Purchases Affordable Housing Community in Metro D.C. for $23M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Affordable Housing, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Gateway Station, an affordable housing property located in Suitland, Md., comprises 178 units in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

SUITLAND, MD. — OneWall Communities has acquired Gateway Station — formerly Allentown Apartments — a 178-unit affordable multifamily property located in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Suitland. CBRE Affordable Housing arranged the transaction, in which RailField Realty Partners sold the property for $23 million. Built in 1963 and renovated in 2007, Gateway Station features eight buildings comprising apartments in a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include a swimming pool, onsite laundry facilities and a playground. The property currently operates under the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, which reserves units at various income restrictions. Connecticut-based OneWall plans to preserve Gateway Station’s affordability during its ownership.

