Onicx Breaks Ground on $65M Multifamily Development in Orlando’s Lake Nona District

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

East Park

East Park Village Apartments is a 264-unit multifamily development in the Lake Nona neighborhood of Orlando.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Onicx Group, a Tampa-based private real estate firm, has broken ground on East Park Village Apartments, a 264-unit multifamily development in the Lake Nona neighborhood of Orlando. The development is predicted to cost $65 million and is slated to be complete in early 2024.

East Park Village will be part of a $200 million mixed-use development called East Park Village Development, which will include a 50,000-square-foot medical office building, 150-room hotel and 15,000 square feet of retail spaces. The community will comprise one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Community amenities will include a swimming pool with an outdoor kitchen and recreational area, fitness center with spin/yoga room, business center, detached garages and a playground.

Located at 10735 Moss Park Road, the project is situated about eight miles from Orlando International Airport, approximately 17 miles from downtown Orlando and 23.7 miles from Walt Disney World Resort.

The Lunz Group, a Lakeland, Fla.-based architectural firm, designed the property. Live Oak Contracting is the general contractor for the project.

