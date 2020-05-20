Onicx Sells Medical Office Building in Gainesville for $18.2M

The building is situated at 6500 W. Newberry Road in Gainesville, Fla., on the North Florida Regional Medical Center’s campus.

GAINESVILLE, FLA. — Onicx has sold a 46,483-square-foot medical office building in Gainesville for $18.2 million. The building is situated at 6500 W. Newberry Road on the North Florida Regional Medical Center’s campus. Onicx developed the property in 2016 and sold it to an investor group of physicians from Florida Cancer Specialists Dhvanit Patel and Arjun Choudhary internally represented Onicx in the transaction. Tampa, Fla.-based Onicx specializes in medical and commercial real estate development.