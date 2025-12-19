Friday, December 19, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cottages-at-Anna-Station
The average monthly rent at Cottages at Anna Station is $1,555.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

ONM Living Begins Leasing 196-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Anna, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ANNA, TEXAS — Locally based firm ONM Living has begun leasing a 196-unit build-to-rent community in the North Texas city of Anna. Cottages at Anna Station offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that range in size from approximately 350 to 1,400 square feet. Homes feature fenced yards, covered front porches, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, full-size washers and dryers and smart technology. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor gaming areas, a dog park and walking trails.

You may also like

Tetra Technologies Signs 61,975 SF Office Headquarters Lease...

Faris Lee Negotiates Sale of 11,266 SF Retail...

Landmark, Manulife Break Ground on 259-Bed Student Housing...

Torcon Completes $35M Academic Project in Central New...

Peak Construction to Build 119,408 SF Industrial Facility...

Stonegate Group Delivers 46-Unit Multifamily Project in Natick,...

United Group Begins Construction on 152-Unit Active Adult...

ONM Living Begins Leasing 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...

PHP Capital Partners Buys 115,000 SF Industrial Park...