ONM Living Begins Leasing 196-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Anna, Texas

ANNA, TEXAS — Locally based firm ONM Living has begun leasing a 196-unit build-to-rent community in the North Texas city of Anna. Cottages at Anna Station offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that range in size from approximately 350 to 1,400 square feet. Homes feature fenced yards, covered front porches, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, full-size washers and dryers and smart technology. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor gaming areas, a dog park and walking trails.