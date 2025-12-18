Thursday, December 18, 2025
The average monthly rent at Cottages at Lake Lavon is $1,750.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

ONM Living Begins Leasing 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Lavon, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LAVON, TEXAS — Locally based firm ONM Living has begun leasing a 268-unit build-to-rent community in Lavon, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. Cottages at Lake Lavon offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that range in size from approximately 350 to 1,400 square feet. Homes feature fenced yards, covered front porches, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, full-size washers and dryers and smart technology. Amenities include a fitness center, pool, pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor gaming areas, a dog park and walking trails.

