ONM Living Sells 140-Unit Multifamily Property in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based residential developer ONM Living has sold Cottages at Bell Station, a 140-unit multifamily property in Fort Worth. The pet-friendly property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that were fully leased at the time of sale. Berkadia brokered the sale of the property. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

 

