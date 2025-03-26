ONM Living Sells 196-Unit Build-to-Rent Property in South Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Locally based developer ONM Living has sold Cottages at Summer Creek, a 196-unit build-to-rent residential property in South Fort Worth. Built on 18 acres in 2023, Cottages at Summer Creek offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences that range in size from 344 to more than 1,200 square feet. Homes offer private fenced yards, covered front porches, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, washers and dryers and smart technology features. Amenities include a pool, two pet parks, pickleball courts, walking trails and a conference room. ONM Living sold the property in partnership with All Pro Capital. Berkadia brokered the deal. The buyer was Stockbridge Capital Group.