ONM Living to Develop 188-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Providence Village, Texas

by Taylor Williams

PROVIDENCE VILLAGE, TEXAS — Locally based firm ONM Living will develop Cottages at Providence Village, a 188-unit build-to-rent community that will be located on a 14-acre site within a master-planned community of the same name in Denton County. The development will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that will range in size from approximately 350 to 1,400 square feet. Homes will feature fenced yards, covered front porches, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, full-size washers and dryers and smart technology. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, pickleball and other sports courts, dog park and walking trails. Leasing is scheduled to begin late next year.

