ONM Living to Develop 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Lavon, Texas

LAVON, TEXAS — ONM Living will develop The Cottages at Lavon Lake, a 268-unit build-to-rent residential project in Lavon, located northeast of Dallas in Collin County. The development will feature cottage-style homes in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats that will range in size from 340 to 1,230 square feet. Residents will have fenced backyards, detached garages and open surface spaces. Communal amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park and pickleball courts. Vertical construction is scheduled to begin in May 2025, and full completion is slated for early 2027.